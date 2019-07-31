CoinUs Market Cap Reaches $4.75 Million (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $6,107.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011058 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004995 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.