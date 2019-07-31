Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Trading Down 6.8%

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.88 and last traded at $138.85, 861,321 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 358,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.91.
A number of brokerages have commented on COHR. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coherent by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
