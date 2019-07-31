Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Trading Down 6.8%

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.88 and last traded at $138.85, 861,321 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 358,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHR. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Get Coherent alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coherent by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.