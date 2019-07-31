CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Up 26.3%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) shares shot up 26.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.82, 20,580,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 408% from the average session volume of 4,048,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 497,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,382. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,047.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 869.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

