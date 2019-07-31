CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
CML stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.21). The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.82. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
CML Microsystems Company Profile
