CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

CML stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.21). The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.82. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

