CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.57. 943,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CME Group has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $207.84.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,776.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

