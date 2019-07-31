Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.