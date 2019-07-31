Clipper Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,470.00 (CCCX)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCCX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and $16,470.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.16 or 0.05815266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CCCX) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,775,570,996 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

