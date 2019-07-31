Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,027.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $1,008.00, with a volume of 232,044 shares traded.

CLIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($18.16) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 992.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

