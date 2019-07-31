Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.78

Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.78 and last traded at C$51.78, with a volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.81. The company has a market cap of $772.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

In other Clairvest Group news, Director Robert Isenberg bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,600.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

