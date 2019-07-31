Citrix Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,798% compared to the average daily volume of 536 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $93.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 60.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 276,747 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 103,990 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 50.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

