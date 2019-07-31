Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives “Sell” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their sell rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

“Wed 7/31 AMC. We believe results will show continued growth challenges with Vistaprint, as mgt works to fix the foundational basics of the platform. We believe that it will take time and effort to successfully address all the issues (operational, technical and competitive) at hand across the multitude of segments and geos, and expect the NT performance will remain muted. Our Sell rating is based on 1) lack of visibility into timing for growth re-acceleration, particularly at Vistaprint, 2) lack of catalysts (other than buybacks); and 3) valuation. Our estimates vs. Street consensus. We expect $660.9M in revenue, +5% Y/ Y growth, $0.62 in EPS and $98.3M in EBITDA. FactSet consensus (consisting of only 3 estimates) is currently at $657.5M, $0.51 and $93.2M, respectively.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst commented.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.99. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.03.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 62.17%. The company had revenue of $661.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $495,097.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cimpress by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cimpress by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cimpress by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.