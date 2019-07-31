Christopher Michael Leavell Sells 10,006 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Stock

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Michael Leavell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First American Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of First American Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $1,918,193.40.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 601,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,377. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,765,000 after purchasing an additional 195,946 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First American Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.