Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Position Lessened by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 124.30% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

In other news, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $418,415.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $2,072,756.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,845.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

