China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHU shares. New Street Research upgraded from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of CHU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 3,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,673. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 145.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 49.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

