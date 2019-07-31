Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 168,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.81. 2,345,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $128.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.