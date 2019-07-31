Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.42. Chevron posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.72.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

