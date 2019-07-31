Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CC opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. Chemours has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

In other Chemours news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.39 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chemours and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

