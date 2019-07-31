Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.27. Charter Hall Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 2,402,018 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Charter Hall Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

