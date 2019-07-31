Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62867136-2.65133232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.79.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $604.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $131,642.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

