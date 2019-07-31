Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62867136-2.65133232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.79.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $131,642.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
