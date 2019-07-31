Chalice Gold Mines (ASX:CHN) Trading Down 2.9%

Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 1,362,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 364% from the average session volume of 293,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of $43.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.14.

In other news, insider Timothy Goyder 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th.

Chalice Gold Mines Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, vanadium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Pyramid Hill gold project comprising 3,080 square kilometers located in Victoria, Australia; and the East Cadillac gold project covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

