Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $12.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of CCS opened at $27.77 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $834.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Century Communities by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Communities by 271,950.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

