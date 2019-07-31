Centrality Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Centrality has a total market cap of $23.05 million and $224.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00275211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01468004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00116328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,103 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.