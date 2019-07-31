Centauri Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market capitalization of $160,394.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centauri has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.16 or 0.05857563 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 41,607,307 coins and its circulating supply is 41,108,816 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

