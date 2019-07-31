Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce sales of $3.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510,000.00. Cellectis posted sales of $8.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $14.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 million to $27.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.31 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $82.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 3,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,788. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 401,888 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 392,841 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

