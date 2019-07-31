Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. 1,185,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,123. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $98.97.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,692,000 after purchasing an additional 172,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.