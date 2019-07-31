Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of CELG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 413,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.