CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $15,514.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05849936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047502 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

