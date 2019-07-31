CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CBS were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in CBS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in CBS in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in CBS in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in CBS by 21.1% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CBS by 18.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE CBS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 14,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. CBS Co. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

