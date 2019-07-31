CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.38

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 16476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $59,482.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 4,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,444 shares in the company, valued at $398,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,995. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $128,928,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $48,418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 209.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 969,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 656,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,533,000 after acquiring an additional 653,165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 662.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 538,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 468,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

