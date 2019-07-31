CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. CBIZ updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.22 EPS.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.37. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,129.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,969,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

