Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Hits $46,827.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Castle has a market capitalization of $46,827.00 and $36.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.01062703 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 14,512,230 coins and its circulating supply is 14,181,008 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

