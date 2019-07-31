Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Trading Up 8.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.54, approximately 591,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 494,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

CJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.74.

The firm has a market cap of $262.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.