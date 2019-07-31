Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) received a C$4.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

Shares of CJ traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 794,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,231. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

