CARDbuyers Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BCARD)

CARDbuyers (CURRENCY:BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. CARDbuyers has a total market cap of $15,091.89 and approximately $216.00 worth of CARDbuyers was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CARDbuyers has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CARDbuyers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CARDbuyers alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CARDbuyers Coin Profile

CARDbuyers (BCARD) is a coin. CARDbuyers’ total supply is 30,950,185 coins. CARDbuyers’ official Twitter account is @CARDbuyersCoin . The official website for CARDbuyers is cardbuyers.cc

CARDbuyers Coin Trading

CARDbuyers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARDbuyers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARDbuyers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARDbuyers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CARDbuyers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CARDbuyers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.