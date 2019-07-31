Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laidlaw increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 443.71% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,389.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $349,919.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,348 shares of company stock worth $2,088,842 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 981,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 178,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

