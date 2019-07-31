Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.57. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 2,902 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $39,147.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

