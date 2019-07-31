Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 104.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,127,000 after purchasing an additional 513,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,440,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,373,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 329,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

