Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HIW opened at $44.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

