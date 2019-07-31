CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect CanWel Building Materials Group to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

TSE:CWX opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$4.19 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The firm has a market cap of $355.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.84.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other CanWel Building Materials Group news, Director Harry Rosenfeld acquired 17,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,731.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,677.60.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.