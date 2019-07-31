Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

