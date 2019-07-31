Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.03

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.03 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 61152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $889.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

