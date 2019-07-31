California Resources (CRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect California Resources to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $678.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. California Resources has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $50.34.
In other news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,988.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,000. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
