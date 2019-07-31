California Resources (CRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect California Resources to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $678.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. California Resources has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRC. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,988.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,000. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

