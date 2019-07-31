Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,032,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for 1.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $161,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CAE by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 7,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.