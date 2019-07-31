Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,235 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $274,724.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,690 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 853.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

