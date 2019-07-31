Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,232.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,189.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cable One has a 12 month low of $710.19 and a 12 month high of $1,243.86.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total transaction of $1,976,484.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,316.00 price target (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,191.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

