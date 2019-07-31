CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40, 256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CA BANCORP/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

