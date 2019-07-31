Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 176.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $1,021,748.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $3,287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,456 shares of company stock worth $13,336,396 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.21. 10,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

