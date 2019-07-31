BTIG Research Increases D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $56.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.98.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,239. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

