BTIG Research Increases D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $56.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.98.
NYSE:DHI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,239. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $47.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
