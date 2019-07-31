Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT at $25.50

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

ZYNE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 689,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,191. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $229.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 277,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

