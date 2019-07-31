Brokerages Set RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $30.17

Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $193,748,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $822,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $63,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 582,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,481. RealReal has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

